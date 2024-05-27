back to top
JammuTimes Network acquires Digit.in; boosts presence in tech and gaming communities
Times Network acquires Digit.in; boosts presence in tech and gaming communities

Jammu Tawi: Times Network, 's premier broadcast and digital network, has acquired Digit.in from 9.9 Group. The acquisition encompasses Digit's print as well as digital . This strategic move signifies Times Network's commitment to bolstering its digital publishing portfolio and expanding its footprint in the and gaming sectors.This acquisition is part of Times Network's continued investment in its digital publishing business, which already reaches over 110 million monthly active users and garners more than 1 billion monthly video views. With a monthly reach exceeding 4 billion across its digital news brands, Times Network stands as the fastest-growing multimedia news network in the country, providing credible, accurate, and decisive news and analysis across English and Hindi general and business news categories.Established in 2001 with the launch of Digit magazine, Digit has dedicated over two decades to helping people choose, buy, and use technology to enhance their lives. Over the years, Digit has successfully expanded its presence online through Digit.in and has become one of the leading publishers in the technology space. Also renowned for its vibrant communities, including Digit Squad, a network of tech influencers, and the SKOAR College Gaming Club (SCGC), a premier college gaming community. Collectively, Digit and Digit Squad boast a total reach of 180 million, underscoring their significant influence in the tech .N Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer (New Media and Investments) of Times Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “At Times, we are committed to creating high-value digital communities that leverage audiences and commerce to deliver unparalleled value. We believe Digit fits very well in our overall strategy of building a portfolio of digital products catering to diverse audiences. It will help bring in new audiences to the network. We are confident that, under the aegis of Times Group, Digit's existing legacy and leadership will grow manifold.”Vikas Gupta, Founder & Director of 9.9 Group, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Digit has been India's Technology Navigator for the past 24 years, and we are thrilled to announce that it has found a new home with one of the largest publishers in the country, the Times Network. This marks an exciting new chapter for Digit, and we are confident that it will propel Digit to even greater heights. Digit's offerings will tap into the Times Network's extensive network, expertise, and legacy, ultimately benefiting our readers and the tech community at large. For over two decades, Digit's mission has been to empower India with timely and trusted information on tech, as well as expert advice to navigate the rapidly evolving tech landscape. We are delighted that Digit will continue to thrive and grow, remaining a trusted tech navigator for India.”

Expect relief from heat wave after three days: IMD
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

