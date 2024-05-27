back to top
Expect relief from heat wave after three days: IMD
Expect relief from heat wave after three days: IMD

By: Northlines

NEW DELHI, May 27: Northwestern and central parts of the country are likely to get some relief from scorching heat after three days due to a fresh western disturbance, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

According to IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Rajasthan and Gujarat saw nine to 12 heat wave days, with temperatures reaching 45-50 degrees Celsius.

“Expect relief from the heat wave in northwest and central parts of the country after three days due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. There could be some thunderstorm activity in northwest India and rain in the western Himalayan region,” Mohapatra said in a virtual press conference.

Delhi, south , southwest UP and recorded five to seven heat wave days, with maximum temperatures ranging from 44 degrees Celsius to 48 degrees Celsius, he said.

Assam also experienced a heat wave with record-breaking temperatures on May 25-26.

The IMD attributed the heat wave in northwest India and some parts of the central region in the second half of May to the lack of rainfall, stronger dry and warm winds and an anti-cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat.

Mohapatra said only two of the five western disturbances that affected north India were active.

 

 

55 killed, over 300 injured in fire in first 5 months of 2024: Official data
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

