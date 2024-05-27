back to top
Search
JammuDrone Destination reports Robust Financial Performance for FY 23 - 24
JammuJammu Kashmir

Drone Destination reports Robust Financial Performance for FY 23 – 24

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Drone Destination 's leading Drone-as-a-Service provider and the largest DGCA certified Drone Pilot Training company, today announced its financial results for FY 23-24.Alok Sharma, Chairman, Drone Destination: “Our vision and fundamentals aligned with core focus on Drone-based Services & Training has helped us achieve 43% EBIDTA and 22% PAT over the last year. Our on-ground execution capabilities have helped us develop credible associations, as we have recently collaborated with IFFCO for the largest Drone Spray project over 30 lakh acres across 12 states in India. Drone Destination also has a steady pipeline of upcoming projects and partnerships, including Urban Mapping, LIDAR surveys, as well as launch of Drone Soccer in India, an exciting new sport, blending , technology and recreation.”Chirag Sharma, CEO, Drone Destination: “Over the past year, our revenue has grown 2.7x to INR 32.26 CR and our PAT has grown 2.76x to INR 7.08 CR. We have continued to maintain leadership position for Drone Training in India, and we are proud to be part of the Namo Drone Didi scheme, having trained the highest number of Drone Didis in the country. Drone Destination won and successfully executed its first independent drone survey project for Govt of AP Land Records Dept. We also forayed into Agri Drone Services in collaboration with IFFCO and executed over 28,000 Drone Demonstrations under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Drone Destination is on a high-growth trajectory and aims to scale its integrated Service & Training network pan-India.”

Previous article
Times Network acquires Digit.in; boosts presence in tech and gaming communities
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Times Network acquires Digit.in; boosts presence in tech and gaming communities

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Times Network, India's premier broadcast and digital...

Mysterious Blast Rocks J&K’s Samba District, Three Injured Including Two Women

Northlines Northlines -
Samba, May 27: Three people including two women sustained...

J&K LG Administration Amends Reservation Rules for Socially and Economically Backward Classes

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 27: By exercising powers conferred upon him...

Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited Announces ‘Power Curtailment Schedule’ for Jammu Division

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, MAY 27: Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL)...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Times Network acquires Digit.in; boosts presence in tech and gaming communities

Expect relief from heat wave after three days: IMD

55 killed, over 300 injured in fire in first 5 months...