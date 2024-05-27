Raminfo Ltd to empower youth of Jharkhand with essential skills for sustainable development and self-entrepreneurship

Jammu Tawi: Raminfo Ltd, a listed company in the Bombay Stock Exchange and a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, has been appointed as the designated consortium partner with training service provider, Shri Technology India Pvt Ltd, to implement skill development training programs for the Jharkhand Skill Development Mission. This significant partnership marks a pivotal step forward in empowering the youth of Jharkhand with essential skills for sustainable employment and self-entrepreneurship.Raminfo's role in this project is pivotal, as the company is entrusted with the establishment and operation of the Mega Skill Training Centre. The facility, housed within a three-story building, is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities including 8 classrooms and 6 laboratories. These facilities are meticulously designed to accommodate concurrent training sessions with the capacity of 2000 candidates per annum, ensuring an optimal learning environment conducive to skill acquisition and development.Commenting on this landmark initiative, L Srinath Reddy, Managing Director, Raminfo Ltd stated, “We are honoured to collaborate with Jharkhand Skill Development Mission in this noble pursuit of bettering the future prospects of young Indians. As a leading technology solutions provider, we at Raminfo have worked with some of the largest governments and private sector companies. We have catered to various sectors like banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, defence, logistics and tourism. A quarter of India's citizens are covered by our services. With this initiative, our focus is on practical, industry-aligned training that will help graduates of the Mega Skill Centre emerge as highly skilled and job-ready individuals”. “Through the Mega Skill Centre, we aim to empower the youth of Jharkhand by equipping them with industry-relevant skills that will not only enhance their employability but also spur economic growth and prosperity in the region,” said Vinay Kumar, placement manager, Jharkhand Skill Development Mission.