Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
Jammu Kashmir

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Apr 11: One terrorist was killed on Thursday in the ongoing operation against hiding terrorists in and 's Pulwama district.

Police said the body of an unidentified terrorist was lying at the encounter site in the Frassipora village, two km away from Pulwama town.

“The operation is still going on,” police said.

Army and police had started a cordon and search operation during the early hours of Thursday following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village.

As the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired triggering an encounter.

Searches are still going on in the area, police said.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

