Terror-launch ‘Commander’ killed in Uri infiltration bid

Srinagar, Nov 16: In a major blow to terror infrastructure and terror sympathisers in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have eliminated key launch commander Bashir Ahmad Malik in an anti-infiltration operation in the Uri sector, the army said on Thursday.

Malik and another terrorist were killed Wednesday in a joint operation, codenamed Op Kali, by the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police along the Line of Control.

“The salient aspect of this operation is the neutralization of Bashir Ahmed Malik, one of the two terrorists killed. He was an important cog in the Pakistan-enabled cross-border terrorism Jammu and Kashmir. He was an important terrorist launch commander for terror tanzeems (organisations) from Leepa in the North to the areas in PoJK, opposite Rajouri in the South,” an army official said.

The official said Malik, who was active for the past 30 years, had enabled infiltration of a number of terrorists who caused the death of many Indian citizens, both security forces personnel as well as civilians.

“His neutralisation is a major blow dealt by us to the terror infrastructure across the line of control and its sympathisers and supporters,” the official said.

Repeated infiltration attempts through the same area in the Uri sector of Baramulla district was a display of desperation by the adversary to push more terrorists into the Kashmir valley to spoil the prevailing peace and tranquillity, he said.

The joint operation was launched in the early hours of 15 November on specific intelligence from “own sources and SB, Srinagar, with respect to the likelihood of infiltration of terrorists across Line of Control in Uri sector”, the officials said.

It was the second infiltration bid in the area with the last few days. The first bid was also thwarted.

“Based on the intelligence own counter intelligence and surveillance grids in this area was strengthened and own ambush were deployed,” the official said.

He said the weather during the operation was inclement and the area of this operation was treacherous in terms of terrain.

“This operation has resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists, whose mortal remains have been recovered. However, there may be more terrorist casualties who could be on the other side of the Line of Control. We did not cross the Line of Control. “The other recoveries included war-like stores encompassing two AK series rifles, two pistols, four Chinese hand grenades, ammunition along with medicines, eatables, Rupees 2630 in Pakistan currency and Pakistan National identity Card,” the official added.