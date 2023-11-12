Terror Attack Case: SIU conducts searches in Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Saturday carried out searches in Shopian district in a terror attack case pertaining to non-local labourers.

Police said the searches were conducted in the Rawalpora area in connection with the case pertaining to the terror attack on non-local labourers at Gagren Shopian.

The searches was carried out in non-residential house of active terrorist Hanzal Yaqoob Shah son of Mohammad Yaqoob Shah linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) for his involvement in case FIR No. 126/2023 under section 307 IPC, 7/27 IAA, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 UAP Act of P/S Shopian.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 13, 2023, terrorists equipped with illicit weapons aimed at 3 non-local-labourers and left them injured at Gagren Shopian.

The searches were conducted as per procedure and law. It was carried out in a bid to dismantle the terror ecosystem and to eradicate the terrorism completely, police added.