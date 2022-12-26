‘Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide, he was murdered’: Cooper Hospital employee who attended actor’s post-mortem

Dec,26: A Cooper hospital employee who claimed he was present during actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s postmortem said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide but was murdered.

Speaking in an interview with TV9 Marathi, Rupkumar Shah, an employee at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, dropped a bombshell when he said Sushant Singh Rajput’s death appeared like a murder.“There is a massive difference between murder and suicide. After seeing the dead body, one immediately knows whether it is murder or suicide. Sushant had marks on his neck, it looked like murder. The body was punched and bore injury marks. A person who commits suicide is not punched to such an extent as Sushant was,” Shah said.Raising aspersions on the claims that Rajput had committed suicide, Shah said, “Sushant was a great actor. He has acted in many films and if such a person commits suicide, we will handle his dead body properly. How can a person beaten on his hands and feet hang himself?” On June 14 2020, the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai. He had acted in a total of 12 films, with critically acclaimed performances in Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His untimely death was mourned by millions of his fans and supporters around the world.

Initially, it was reported that Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra. However, many had questioned it alleging that there was more to his death than meets the eye and that he could well have been murdered.