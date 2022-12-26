MOS Jitender Singh perceives LG Manoj Sinha of insensitivity towards Militants targeted employees in Kashmir valley

By R. S. Gill

Jammu, Dec 26: The agitating Kashmiri Pandit employees and Jammuite employees working in Kashmir valley get a new impetus to their demands with Central Minister in PMO Jitendra Singh supporting them by advising the Centre’s nominee the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu Kashmir to address their issues with sensitivities. The Minister who was on a visit to Jammu said, “Human life is precious and invaluable and if even a single life is at stake, then even a dozen offices can be shut,” adding that the issue be resolved with all sensitivities.

What the Union Minister told media is in total contradiction to what the LG, Manoj Sinha declared on December 21 in a function at Jammu, “Which office will function or shut is to be decided by the Administration and its not for others to tell. They (agitating employees) have been given sufficient breathing time (after the killing incidents) and now they cannot be paid salaries sitting home since they are the Kashmir Division employees and cannot be brought to Jammu. We have agreed to most of their demands and made ample administrative and security arrangements for them. We have also constituted a committee to suggest some workable solution to the issue. They should understand the message loud and clear.”

By supporting the agitating employees, the Minister in PMO has joined the stream of political leaders like Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others who have been questioning the Administrative claims of better security situation in the valley.

The Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and the Apni Party’s Altaf Bukhari also supported the demand of the protesting employees for their adjustment for the time being within Jammu Division keeping in view the security threat to their lives in Kashmir.

Some political observers attributed the respective stands taken on the employees security by the opposition leaders to their politics, they however, are amused at the timing of the Minister’s open comments which in a way held the LG’s Administration insensitive by saying “iss Vishaye ko Samvedhensheelta se address kiya jana chahiye.” While supporting a public cause is fine however, such public comments by the union minister in PMO against the LG’s stand would further isolate the latter in eye of people. A question being discussed – Is the minister genuinely concerned for the agitating employees or is there some suppressed feeling that prompted the Minister for his public comments on the functioning of the LG’s Administration remains a question open to speculations.

The LG’s Administration, virtually the Central rule in Jammu Kashmir, is now up against sympathies and support from various political quarters including those on the right side of power, which could be instrumental in building considerable pressure on LG Manoj Sinha to walk a step further towards some amicable solution in wake of upcoming G20 event in Kashmir.

The offsprings of Kashmiri Pandit migrants appointed under Prime Minister’s Employment Package and locals of Jammu province appointed against reserved posts in Kashmir, have been facing the terrorists’ onslaught of targeted killings. Kashmir valley has been witnessing a series of targeted killings since October last year. Many of the victims have been migrant workers, Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus.

In October last year, there were back to back killing of seven civilians in five days – the victims were a Kashmiri Pandit, a Sikh, and two migrant Hindus. In May, terrorists shot dead 36-year-old Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee in his Office in Budgam. The fresh spate of killing triggered a wave of protests by the minority community questioning the central government of pushing them as fodder for terrorists.

The fear forced these employees to flee their places of postings across the Kashmir valley thereby putting a question mark on the prevailing security situation as against the claims of the Centre and local administration. The employees have been holding protest demonstrations for the last few months in the town and their latest venue of protest is BJP’s Headquarter at Trikuta Nagar Jammu which coincidently is situated in front of Minister’s bungalow.

The contradictory perceptions about the security situation in Kashmir have and will shake the confidence of the people over the claims and counter claims of restoring peace in the valley.