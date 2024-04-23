Suresh Raina hints at reasons for RCB, PBKS, DC’s lack of IPL titles

In a recent interview, veteran all-rounder Suresh Raina shed light on why some prominent Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have failed to win the coveted trophy over the years. While discussing Chennai Super Kings' continued dominance in the tournament with five titles, Raina implied that other teams may have focused less on cricket due to excessive celebrations.

Without naming names, Raina suggested that a couple of franchises “must have partied hard” in the early IPL seasons, hinting that this affected their performances on the field. He highlighted CSK's discipline and team-first approach as the reason for their sustained success. Raina emphasized avoiding late-night activities since tiredness could impact afternoon matches in hot summer conditions.

The former India international also revealed some differences in MS Dhoni's captaincy for CSK and the national team. He said Dhoni faced more pressure leading the country but was relaxed while guiding the Chennai franchise, known for its tactical brilliance and title-winning consistency over the years.

With rumors about excessive celebrations outside of matches possibly hampering some franchise's title ambitions, Raina's remarks serve as a reminder that only disciplined performances can help teams achieve glory in the highly competitive IPL.