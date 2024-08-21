Study reveals how constant video scrolling online may worsen feelings of boredom and restlessness

We live in an age where information is easily accessible at our fingertips through smartphones and social media. While this connectivity has its perks, a new study sheds light on an alarming trend – our constant need to mindlessly scroll through videos online may be making boredom and restlessness worse, not better.

Researchers from the UK observed over 500 participants aging between 18-30 years as they went about their usual daily activities. Through surveys and tracking apps, the team analyzed how the participants spent their screen time and how they felt before and after. Some startling findings emerged.

Those who reported habitually swiping through videos just to pass time, especially on social platforms, often did so when already feeling bored, restless or wanting distraction. However, after lengthy viewing sessions, many mentioned feeling more agitated and their boredom increasing rather than decreasing.

The cognitive distraction provided by the endless stream of quick videos may disrupt the bored mind from actively seeking worthwhile replacement activities. Instead of meaningful engagement, it fuels a craving for more transient and hollow stimulation through fleeting videos.

Over time, this could impact one's ability to self-soothe or maintain focus without external input. The boredom threshold gets lowered as the appetite for instant gratification grows. Even when not truly bored, the lure of enthralling video loops proves hard to resist.

The study advocates introducing limits on mindless social media usage to curb potential negative effects. Seeking alternate activities like conversation, reading or hobbies can help fulfill bored minds in a healthy manner. Moderation is key to reap online benefits while dodging the downsides of its addictive tendencies. With awareness and willpower, we can tame tech habits to better serve our well-being instead of ruling it.