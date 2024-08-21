Simple ways to protect teeth from acidic summer foods and drinks

As the summer heat rises, many folks indulge in refreshing fruits and treats like ice cream and sugary drinks. However, seasonal fare packed with acidity can take a toll on tooth enamel and trigger sensitivity. Follow these simple tips to enjoy your favorites without dental discomfort.

To protect tooth surfaces, drink plenty of water with meals and snacks. Dehydration allows acids to linger longer on enamel. Sip water afterward too. Staying hydrated helps saliva wash away food debris and neutralize acids.

Watch out for citrus in particular. While vitamin C is important, the acid in oranges and other citrus can damage enamel. Rinse your mouth with water right after consuming to dilute the effects. Consider sticking to citrus in moderation.

Choose foods with calcium when you can. Dairy products like milk help remineralize tooth enamel over time and make it more resistant to acid attacks. Select low-fat options for health.

Use fluoride toothpaste. This mineral helps strengthen tooth structure from within by binding to enamel. Invest in a paste or rinse with 1,000-1,500 ppm fluoride for maximum protection.

Go easy on sweets. While an occasional treat is fine, swishing sugary items frequently throughout the day keeps acid levels elevated in your mouth. Brush within 30 minutes if you do indulge.

Check with your dentist about a desensitizing toothpaste if sensitivity persists. Products with arginine or calcium sodium phosphosilicate coat exposed root surfaces to block stimuli. Alternatively, they may suggest prescription-strength varnishes or gels. Make caring for your chompers a vital part of enjoying summer fare.