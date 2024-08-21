back to top
Search
    BusinessCommerce Minister raises questions on lopsided e-commerce growth impacting small retailers
    Business

    Commerce Minister raises questions on lopsided e-commerce growth impacting small retailers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Rise of E-commerce Could Spark Social Issues, Warns Union Minister”

    Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently highlighted certain concerns regarding the fast growth of e-commerce in . According to data shared by the Minister, the online retail sector is increasing at an annual rate of 27%, meaning the industry will double in size every three years.

    While acknowledging 's role in empowering consumers, Goyal stated that policymakers must ensure widespread benefits of digital transformation. He noted that e-commerce platforms are gaining significant traction in high-margin consumer goods segments traditionally served by small retailers. This could disrupt the livelihoods of millions of neighborhood shop owners.

    The Minister drew attention to possible issues of predatory pricing by some major e-commerce players. He argued that huge losses posted by one prominent platform did not necessarily translate to greater economic contribution. There is a need to carefully assess the impact of e-commerce on various stakeholders, including offline retailers.

    Goyal further highlighted the diminishing presence of mobile stores over the past decade. He questioned if only a few global brands will handle mobile and accessories sales going forward. The comments implied the need to facilitate a level-playing field for all types of retailers.

    The sharp focus of online giants on high-growth categories poses risks of disproportionately affecting small brick-and-mortar businesses. Policymakers must find a balanced approached that allows both traditional and emerging retail models to thrive while also safeguarding various local economies and livelihoods. With insights around such complex dynamics, the debate on shaping India's e-commerce policy will surely continue.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Study reveals how constant video scrolling online may worsen feelings of boredom and restlessness
    Next article
    Simple routines to extend the life of your premium foldable smartphone
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AI startup Trunk Tools secures $30 million to optimize construction documentation

    Northlines Northlines -
    Trunk Tools, an AI startup that aids the organization...

    SleekFlow Secures $7 Million to Expand its AI-Powered Conversational Commerce Platform Across Asia

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leading social commerce startup SleekFlow has raised $7 million...

    SEBI Proposes Major Changes to Streamline Rights Issues Process

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Securities Regulator Proposes Major Changes to Simplify Rights Issues" The...

    Unspent CSR funds hit five-year high in FY23

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies Not all listed companies above a threshold have spent...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remote Ladakh Village Gets 4G Connectivity

    PM Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of 2-nation visit...

    Jammu’s Smart City Revolution: 117 Projects Done, 10 More Coming