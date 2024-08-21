Simple routines to extend the life of your premium foldable smartphone

The popularity of foldable smartphones has increased manifold in recent years since their re-entry into the market. However, as versatile as these devices are, they still remain more delicate than regular slab smartphones. Due to the folding screen mechanism, any mishandling can potentially lead to damage. If you have invested in a premium flip or fold-style handset, here are some easy tricks to help keep it in top condition for longer:

Don't remove the factory-fitted screen protector that comes pre-applied on the internal display. Unlike standard smartphones that have toughened glass, foldable screens are more vulnerable. The thin film acts as a first line of protection and taking it off could expose the screen to scratches or impacts. If it develops wear over months of use, visit an authorized service center for a replacement under warranty.

When not in use, ensure the foldable device is neatly closed instead of leaving the inner panel exposed. Accumulation of particles can cause micro-abrasions on sensitive folding OLEDs over time. Also, avoid keeping opened foldables in pockets containing coins, keys or other hard objects that may unintentionally exert pressure on the screen.

Handle the gadget with care especially while passing it to others. Long nails can potentially puncture or dent delicate folding screens if the phone is mishandled. Brief anyone using the device about its fragile nature.

Open and close the gadget only with the required minimal force avoiding any abrupt movements. Always do a visual check for any debris trapped in the hinge area before completing the folding/unfolding action. This will keep both the display and moving parts protected for the long run.

For occasional cleaning of smudges, use a dry microfiber cloth instead of liquid cleaners, which could seep into the display layers over time. Harsh chemicals are also not advisable for foldable screens and their coatings.

Following these simple habits will go a long way in preserving your investment and enhancing the everyday user experience of versatile folding smartphones. Let me know if you need any other tips!