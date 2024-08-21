back to top
Search
    TechnologySimple routines to extend the life of your premium foldable smartphone
    Technology

    Simple routines to extend the life of your premium foldable smartphone

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The popularity of foldable smartphones has increased manifold in recent years since their re-entry into the market. However, as versatile as these devices are, they still remain more delicate than regular slab smartphones. Due to the folding screen mechanism, any mishandling can potentially lead to damage. If you have invested in a premium flip or fold-style handset, here are some easy tricks to help keep it in top condition for longer:

    Don't remove the factory-fitted screen protector that comes pre-applied on the internal display. Unlike standard smartphones that have toughened glass, foldable screens are more vulnerable. The thin film acts as a first line of protection and taking it off could expose the screen to scratches or impacts. If it develops wear over months of use, visit an authorized service center for a replacement under warranty.

    When not in use, ensure the foldable device is neatly closed instead of leaving the inner panel exposed. Accumulation of particles can cause micro-abrasions on sensitive folding OLEDs over time. Also, avoid keeping opened foldables in pockets containing coins, keys or other hard objects that may unintentionally exert pressure on the screen.

    Handle the gadget with care especially while passing it to others. Long nails can potentially puncture or dent delicate folding screens if the phone is mishandled. Brief anyone using the device about its fragile nature.

    Open and close the gadget only with the required minimal force avoiding any abrupt movements. Always do a visual check for any debris trapped in the hinge area before completing the folding/unfolding action. This will keep both the display and moving parts protected for the long run.

    For occasional cleaning of smudges, use a dry microfiber cloth instead of liquid cleaners, which could seep into the display layers over time. Harsh chemicals are also not advisable for foldable screens and their coatings.

    Following these simple habits will go a long way in preserving your investment and enhancing the everyday user experience of versatile folding smartphones. Let me know if you need any other tips!

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Commerce Minister raises questions on lopsided e-commerce growth impacting small retailers
    Next article
    Rahul Gandhi, Malikarjun Kharge arrive in Srinagar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Technologists Discuss How AI Boosts Careers While Human Talents Remain Pivotal

    Northlines Northlines -
    'AI is Helping Professionals Thrive, Human Skills Remain Crucial' Leading...

    NCPI launches UPI Circle allowing users to share payments with trusted contacts

    Northlines Northlines -
    NCPI introduces new way to share UPI payments with...

    WhatsApp to Introduce Automatic Blocking of Spam Messages from Unknown Numbers

    Northlines Northlines -
    WhatsApp to Automatically Block Spam Messages from Unknown Numbers WhatsApp...

    Relive Childhood Gaming Memories at Nintendo’s New Interactive Museum Opening This Fall

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Nintendo Opens Its Doors To A Memorable Journey Through...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amarnath yatra successfully completed; record 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited: Amit Shah

    Remote Ladakh Village Gets 4G Connectivity

    PM Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of 2-nation visit...