Statehood Resolution sans Art-370 ‘very painful’: Rashid

SRINAGAR, Oct 18: Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Friday said reports of a resolution passed by the J&K government seeking restoration of statehood only and not Article 370 was “very painful” and a “departure” from the principle stand of the ruling NC.

The remarks of the Baramulla MP, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, came after a media report said that the cabinet had passed a resolution urging the Centre to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The report also said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will travel to Delhi to handover the draft of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, there was no official confirmation or denial of the report.

“There are reports that a resolution has been passed to seek restoration of the statehood. It is his right to pass anything.

But, we want to remind Abdullah that you contested the election on Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. So these reports that only a resolution on statehood has been passed is very painful. It means a departure from the principle stand of his party,” Rashid said at a press conference here.

He said the resolution on statehood only makes it clear that Abdullah, who is also the National Conference (NC) vice president, is “playing in the hands of the BJP”.

“The prime minister and (Union) home minister have promised the restoration of statehood a number of times. So why is Omar seeking the same thing? Why is he seeking what the BJP is already ready to give?

“It means he is not ready to talk about (Articles) 370 & 35A. It is just an eyewash and he is deviating from the agenda on which he contested the elections,” Rashid said.

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief said it seems “something is going on between the NC and the BJP”.

“They are playing hide-and-seek. The Centre has to restore the statehood according to the directions of the Supreme Court.

“Abdullah just wants to be counted in martyrs; he wants to run away from the other main issues… This is like the betrayal done by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah when he became the chief minister from being the Prime Minister before,” Rashid added.

Taking a dig at Abdullah for allegedly changing his attire three times on the day of his swearing-in, the AIP chief said it meant the chief minister was very happy to take oath, when he should have been serious that day.

“I am not attacking him on this. This is his personal thing and he is at a liberty to do what he wants. But, since he is a chief minister, we have to observe these things.

“This means he is not bothered about the real issues. It seems he is trying to justify his friendship with the BJP like he praised the PM and HM,” he added.

The Baramulla MP said the J&K government needs support from the Centre and “we want the Centre to support the J&K government on administrative and developmental issues”. But it does not mean that Abdullah has to leave his stand, he said.

“He is looking for an excuse to build up his relationship with Modi and the BJP government. Abdullah should clarify if the BJP remains in power for 100 years, should Kashmiris wait for 100 years to ask for their rights.

“I am not talking about seeking their rights, the political struggle. But if we cannot even talk about it, then it is unfortunate,” he added.

Rashid also asked the government to restore the practice of ‘Darbar Move', the bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power for six months in winters to Jammu and in summers to Srinagar.

“He (Abdullah) should tell the people which city is the capital of the UT — whether it is Srinagar or Jammu? Where will his government sit?

“We want the tradition of the Darbar Move to continue. It is a bonding between the two regions,” he said.