Jammu Tawi, Oct 18: The General-Officer-Commanding White Knight Corps on Friday reviewed security during his visit to the Rajouri sector.

“The GOC #WhiteKnightCorps along with #GOC CIF# (Romeo) visited #Kalakot, #Rajouri Sector to review the security situation and operational preparedness,” White Knight Corps posted on X.

It further posted, “GOC appreciated the unwavering commitment and dedication of all ranks towards maintaining peace and security in the region.”