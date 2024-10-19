back to top
    BJP mocks Omar Cabinet’s Statehood Restoration pledge, says PM promised it long ago

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Oct 18: Hours after Omar Abdullah's cabinet passed a resolution for the restoration of statehood for Jammu and , BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh dubbed the move as eyewash and said that the National Conference (NC) was mere playing to the gallery by resorting to such tactics.

    Tarun Chugh, speaking to news agency said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had already promised statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

    J&K CM Omar Abdullah, chairing first cabinet meeting on Thursday, passed a resolution and urged the Centre for the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory.

    Tarun Chugh further said,” PM Modi had already promised to bring statehood to the Union Territory. And, whatever PM Modi promises, he fulfils it. PM Modi has fulfilled all the promises he has made till now. Be it restoring peace, development, trust or holding elections on time. Not a single promise is left. Our government is committed to restoring statehood in the J&K.”

    He further trained guns at the Chief Minister, accusing the latter of politicizing every matter.

    BJP leader also launched a sharp critique of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over rising pollution in the national capital.

    “Kejriwal has been in power for ten years now, but even today he is raising questions on the Centre. It is a time to give a report, not to raise questions. I want to ask him what he has done in the last ten years. You only used rhetoric, and blamed others for your mistakes. He had not done anything for the people of Delhi,” he stated.

    He further slammed for the functioning of smog towers in the national capital.

    “Smog towers are installed but they are not in function. When he was released from jail, the AAP leaders burst crackers. But, when common people burst crackers on Diwali, they start seeing pollution. He was going to send the solution to to decrease the pollution. Till now, neither has any solution reached there nor the government is trying to stop the pollution. He used to say that he would go to take a bath in clean Yamuna, when will that day come? Ten years have already passed,” he remarked.

    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

