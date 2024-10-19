back to top
    147 Traffic violators booked, 75 vehicles seized in Baramulla

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 18: In a major crack down on traffic violators, police have booked 147 bikers and seized 75 vehicles in Baramulla district, police said on Friday.

    Police have launched a comprehensive drive to tackle persistent traffic violations, cracks down on triple riding and helmetless riding and booked 147 bikers besides seized 75 vehicles in the north district.

    The traffic violations have resulted in numerous accidents and casualties in recent months, police said adding the focus was put on to tackle the triple riding, driving without helmets, rash and negligent driving by the violators.

    Police have seized 75 two-wheelers involved in triple riding and helmetless riding in the area. 147 violators were booked, and cases were registered under relevant sections of law at concerned police stations.

    Investigations are underway.

    The drive aims to curb traffic violations, ensure road safety for law-abiding citizens, and serve as a deterrent to future violators.

