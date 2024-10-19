J&K Cabinet ‘passes’ resolution for statehood Resolution scaling down to Statehood demand huge setback: Lone, PDP

Srinagar, Oct 18: In its first resolution, the Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, called for the restoration of statehood.

Official sources said during the first meeting on Thursday, which was presided over by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the J&K Cabinet passed a resolution urging the Central government to restore statehood for the J&K.

It is learnt that Omar will travel to New Delhi to handover the draft of the resolution to the Prime Minister and urge him to restore statehood as it existed before August 4, 2019.

There was no official word from the government over the resolution and other decisions passed by the cabinet.

In a social media post, Omar said that in the inaugural meeting with his cabinet colleagues they delved into crucial administrative matters and outlined the government's immediate priorities.

“..The cabinet scrutinized pressing governance challenges, with a keen focus on enhancing efficiency, resolving public complaints, and fostering transparency within the bureaucracy. Our primary objectives for the new administration encompass strengthening infrastructure, healthcare, education, and employment prospects throughout Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar said.

Meanwhile, Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Lone expressed his concerns regarding the resolution on statehood, questioning why such an important resolution was shrouded in secrecy, with limited media coverage

“…And I very humbly state that will of the people of J and K is reflected in the Assembly and not in the cabinet. Cabinet is a majoritarian institution of governance. It does not reflect all shades and opinions as per the will of the people of J and K. All across the country, to the best of my knowledge, Assembly is the proper institution for addressing major issues like that of statehood or Article 370. When the NC Government passed a resolution on autonomy they passed it in the Assembly not through a cabinet resolution. What has changed now,” Lone said in a post on X.

“Fail to understand why this resolution should not have been reserved for Assembly. Why are we so keen to trivialize everything. Would have loved to see which way BJP and other parties vote on statehood and on Article 370 resolution when it is presented in the Assembly,” he added.

Lone also mentioned a few lines out of the NC manifesto for 2024 Assembly elections, which said that they strive for the full implementation of the Autonomy Resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2000 and strive to restore 370-35A, and Statehood as prior to August 5 2019.

“In the interim period, we will endeavor to redraw the Jammu and Kashmir Reorgan`ization Act, 2019, and the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly, in its first list of business after elections, will pass a resolution against the centre's decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status. The last para says it all. We are not demanding or expecting anything extraordinary,” Lone while quoting the NC manifesto.

“Do what you promised the people of J and K in your manifesto,” Lone said.

Peoples Democratic Party MLA Waheed Parra termed the passing of the resolution on restoration of statehood nothing less than ratification of the August 5, 2019 decision- when J&K special status was scrapped.

“Omar Abdullah's first resolution on statehood is nothing less than ratification of the August 5th, 2019 decision. No resolution on Article 370 and scaling down the demand to mere statehood is a huge setback, especially after seeking votes on the promise of restoring Article 370,” Parra posted on X.