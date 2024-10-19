My Govt functioning will be transparent, accountable: Omar

Srinagar, Oct 18: Days after assuming the office of Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah on Friday asserted that his government's functioning will be based on transparency and accountability.

The Chief Minister said this while chairing a general but significant review meeting of several departments today here at Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the developmental scenario of Jammu and Kashmir while also assessing the performance and progress of various government departments.

The Chief Minister asserted the Government's commitment to transparency and accountability in its functioning.

He reiterated the necessity of adhering to deadlines and urged his cabinet colleagues to actively monitor and review the departments assigned to them.

“The reviews will provide us with a clear understanding of where we stand and help us move forward effectively,” he stated.

Omar further announced that his office would also begin reviewing other departments directly under his purview, ensuring comprehensive oversight of government functions.

“The government is committed to fostering a transparent and accountable administration, and it is vital that each department works in unison to deliver the benefits of development to the grassroots level,” the Chief Minister added.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo presented a detailed briefing, highlighting the notable achievements of various departments, the current status of ongoing projects, and the deadlines for completion of projects.

Discussions included future strategies to improve governance and enhance service delivery across Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, Satish Sharma; Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and administrative secretaries were also present during the meeting.