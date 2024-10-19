back to top
    CM visits Cabinet colleagues, Advisor to congratulate on assuming office

    Srinagar, Oct 18: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today personally visited the office chambers at Civil Secretariat here of his Cabinet colleagues to congratulate them on formally assuming their respective duties.

    The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, and Cabinet Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, Satish Sharma and Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani.

    During his visit, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

    Omar expressed his confidence in the newly appointed ministers and Advisor, expressing hope that they would carry out their responsibilities diligently and contribute to the effective governance of the Union Territory.

    He highlighted the importance of their roles in advancing the government's developmental agenda and ensuring the welfare of the people.

    The ministers, in turn, expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the Chief Minister's visit and his encouraging words.

    They reaffirmed their commitment to working collectively under his leadership to deliver on the promises made to the public.

    Earlier today and Lieutenant Governor allocated portfolios to the newly inducted Ministers on the advice of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

