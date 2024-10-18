back to top
    Solving people’s problems more important than Art 370: Farooq

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 18: In a significant shift from his earlier stance, Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah downplayed the immediate need to restore Article 370, emphasizing instead that addressing people's everyday problems is the top priority.

    Dr. Abdullah, a three-time Chief Minister of and , made these remarks during a public interaction on Thursday, marking a notable departure from his earlier rhetoric during election campaigns, where he frequently raised the demand for the Article's reinstatement.

    Speaking to reporters here, when was asked about the status of Article 370, which granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir until its abrogation by the central government on August 5, 2019, Dr. Abdullah said, “The most important task for the current government is to address the problems faced by ordinary citizens.” He highlighted pressing issues like unemployment and civic inconveniences, such as poor traffic management, over political priorities. “Scooter riders here don't even wear helmets. It's dangerous,” he remarked while pointing to his cap, stressing public safety concerns.

    Responding to speculations that he might be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, Abdullah quipped, “Who said I am going? The day I go, I'll salute you first.”

    Farooq Abdullah's softened stance, however, comes even as his son Omar Abdullah took the oath as Chief Minister just a day earlier. The NC has consistently maintained that restoring Article 370 remains central to its political agenda. The party now faces mounting pressure from opposition parties to introduce a censure motion against the 2019 abrogation in the Assembly's inaugural session.

    When asked if Omar Abdullah's government would bring such a motion, Dr. Abdullah neither confirmed nor denied it, instead reiterating the need to focus on people's everyday hardships.

    Dr. Abdullah also praised the government's decision to end VIP privileges, such as creating green corridors to facilitate quick movement for high-profile individuals. “Now our ears won't be disturbed by unnecessary sirens. Whether it's a common man or a VIP, everyone is equal,” he said.

    On the issue of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Abdullah expressed optimism, noting, “This has been discussed before, and the Supreme Court has also assured hearings. It will be restored soon.”

    Jammu Master Plan 2032 on anvil 'City to expand 777.84 sq. km, focus on heritage, infrastructure, affordable housing'
    CM visits Cabinet colleagues, Advisor to congratulate on assuming office
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

