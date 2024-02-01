SSP for a few hours, PD Nitya becomes shortest serving SSP of Doda

Seven more Police Officers transferred

Jammu Tawi, Feb 01: In a surprising turn of events, Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer P D Nitya (Potluri Durga Nitya ) has become shortest serving Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Doda district, who has been transferred to south Kashmir's Pulwama hours after assuming the charge of new district.

Nitya , a 2016 batch IPS officer assumed the charge as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. She was transferred to Doda on January 27, after being repatriated to Jammu and Kashmir from Ladakh. Hill Council Leh accorded a warm farewell to P.D Nitya, the outgoing Sr. Superintendent of Police Leh with a symbolic dinner hosted on January 28..

Sources said Nitya's arrival in Doda was marked by a warm welcome ceremony and an introductory meeting with police officers, where she emphasized dedication, teamwork, and public service as priorities.

However on January 31 evening, her tenure as SSP Doda was abruptly cut short with government order transferring her to Pulwama district with immediate effect.

Meanwhile in a fresh reshuffle on Wednesday, Javid Iqbal, who was earlier transferred as SSP Pulwama as per order issued in January 27, after his stint at 17th IR Battalion was asked to take over the reins in Doda.

The government ordered transfer of seven police officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, P.D. Nitya, IPS, SSP Doda, has been transferred and posted as SSP Pulwama, vice Shri Javid Iqbal.

Gaurav Sikarwar, IPS, SP South Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SP State Investigation Agency, Kashmir, vice Shri Mubbasher Hussain.

Javid Iqbal, SSP Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as SSP Doda,vice Ms. P.D. Nitya, IPS.

Mubbasher Hussain, SP State Investigation Agency, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as SP East Srinagar, vice Shree Ram R, IPS, who has been relieved from the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to join his new place of posting viz Union territory of Ladakh.

Rajinder Singh, Deputy Commandant IR-21st Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP (Highway) Qazigund, vice Shri Shabir Ahmad Khan.

Feroz Ahmad, Addl. SP Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as SP Operations, Baramulla. “One post of Superintendent of Police from the overall reserves shall be utilized for the purpose of drawl of salary of the officer,” the order reads.

Shabir Ahmad Khan, Addl. SP (Highway) Qazigund, has been transferred and posted as SP South Srinagar, vice Gaurav Sikarwar (IPS).