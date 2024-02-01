Doctor suspended for being absent during emergency, victims died; Adm to initiate termination

Jammu Tawi, Feb 01: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has initiated a disciplinary action on Thursday against two Doctors for dereliction of duties due to which the victims of snow cutting machine accident were not provided with the timely medical treatment at Primary Health Centre, Afti in Kishtwar.

As per two separate orders issued by the Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Dr Nadeem Ahmad Tantray has been placed under suspension while an action has been initiated against Dr Zahoor Ahmad for dereliction of duties.

An order issued in this regard, reads that pending enquiry into his conduct, dereliction of duties, Dr Nadeem Ahmed Tantray is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of rule 31 of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, control and appeal rules, 1956).

During the period of suspension, Dr Tantray shall remain attached with the office of Chief Medical Officer, Kishtwar.

The Mission Director, NHM J&K shall immediately initiate the process of termination of service of the said doctor for dereliction of duties.

Notably, three persons died while another was injured after a snow cutter machine met with an accident in Warwan area of Kishtwar yesterday.

Pertinently, locals said that soon after an accident, the injured were shifted to health center Afti- Inshan but no doctor was present there on the duty following which they staged a demonstration against the health department for the absence of doctors from health facility

The Director Health Services, Jammu has been directed to deploy immediately two doctors on an internal arrangement basis to ensure that the institution, PHC, Afti, remains fully functional by way of availability of doctors.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the government said that an action has been initiated against Dr Zahoor Ahmad, Medical Officer (RBSK), National health Mission, J&K.

The order reads, pending enquiry into his conduct Dr Zahoor Ahmad is hereby attached in the office of Chief Medical Officer, Kishtwar with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, one more injured person in a road accident in Warwan, Kishtwar district, on Wednesday has passed away, bringing the total toll to three.

The official said that Khursheed Ahmad Raina, son of Gulam Mohammad Raina from Brayan, succumbed to his injuries at the Primary Health Centre today.

As earlier reported, the incident involved a snow-cutter machine, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries.