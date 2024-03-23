Sriram Raghavan Discusses Ikkis, Starring Agastya Nanda: Reflects on Lessons from Merry Christmas, Acknowledging Mixed Reactions to Climax and Pacing

Sriram Raghavan talks about industry trends, his learning from Merry Christmas, his upcoming war drama Ikkis and the new thriller that is brewing in his head.

Sriram Raghavan crafts thrillers, but there is no suspense in knowing that he is, at the end of the day, a realist. It is a personality trait which is not concealed at all and is pretty much revealed even in a ten-minute conversation. Sriram Raghavan characters hide a lot, but the filmmaker is always ready to bare– about the industry, trends, and his own films, including his last directorial, Merry Christmas.

Raghavan has come on board Red Lorry Film Festival curated by BookMyShow. “Asking me to curate thrillers and noirs is like sending a kid to a candy shop!” Raghavan shared as he spoke about his experience of zeroing down on some of the titles like the Italian thriller The Last Night of Amore, Michelangelo Antonioni’s Blow Up, Dark Passage and Psycho among others.