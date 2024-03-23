Search
SportsIPLCSK Starts IPL 2024 with a Win, RCB's Chennai Woes Persist
SportsIPL

CSK Starts IPL 2024 with a Win, RCB’s Chennai Woes Persist

By: Northlines

Date:

Chennai Super Kings remains a bogey venue for RCB as champions CSK check-in at Chepauk with a solid win

CSK vs RCB Synopsis: At a venue where they have historically struggled, Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered another defeat despite a lower-order rally from their batting unit. Chennai Super Kings held their nerves to start off a new era on a victorious note.

Chepauk remains bogey venue for RCB

Since beating CSK at Chepauk in the inaugural edition of the , RCB has yet to win a game here. Their record now stands 1-8 at the venue. RCB's wait extended as the batting unit once again struggled to get used to the slowness of the surface. In conditions that are far different to the ones they find back home, RCB's struggles here are not surprising. Apart from lacking the batsmen who can ace spinners, their formula largely has been to go aggressive with the bat.

Previous article
CBI Conduct Raids At Mahua Moitra’s Residence In Connection With Cash For Query Case
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

40 Ways To Sound Like A Pro While Discussing IPL 24

Northlines Northlines -
As the highly anticipated IPL 2024 season gets underway,...

Priyanshu Rajawat’s Remarkable Speed Secures Quarterfinal Spot in Swiss Open Badminton

Northlines Northlines -
Priyanshu Rajawat packed off Chinese Lan Xi Lei 21-14,...

MS Dhoni rocks cricketing world by shock captaincy handover to Ruturaj Gaikwad over breakfast

Northlines Northlines -
MS Dhoni, the legendary CSK skipper who has led...

North Korea vs Japan World Cup qualifier moved to neutral venue due to security issues

Northlines Northlines -
The high-stakes World Cup qualifier between North Korea and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CBI Conduct Raids At Mahua Moitra’s Residence In Connection With Cash...

40 Ways To Sound Like A Pro While Discussing IPL 24

Clouds Break, Sun Peeps Through In Jammu And Kashmir After 2...