CSK Starts IPL 2024 with a Win, RCB’s Chennai Woes Persist

Chennai Super Kings remains a bogey venue for RCB as champions CSK check-in at Chepauk with a solid win

CSK vs RCB Synopsis: At a venue where they have historically struggled, Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered another defeat despite a lower-order rally from their batting unit. Chennai Super Kings held their nerves to start off a new era on a victorious note.

Chepauk remains bogey venue for RCB

Since beating CSK at Chepauk in the inaugural edition of the IPL, RCB has yet to win a game here. Their record now stands 1-8 at the venue. RCB's wait extended as the batting unit once again struggled to get used to the slowness of the surface. In conditions that are far different to the ones they find back home, RCB's struggles here are not surprising. Apart from lacking the batsmen who can ace spinners, their formula largely has been to go aggressive with the bat.