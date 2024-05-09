back to top
IPL
IPL

KL Rahul’s calm demeanor contrasts owner’s emotions after LSG’s crushing IPL loss

By: Northlines

Date:

The Lucknow Super Giants franchise suffered a crushing blow to their playoffs hopes after going down against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets. Batting first, LSG were restricted to 165/4, a total which Hyderabad's openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma surpassed with ridiculous ease, needing just over 10 overs to cross the line.

In the aftermath, cameras caught LSG captain KL Rahul engaged in a discussion with team owner Sanjiv Goenka, who seemed quite animated in expressing his thoughts on the disappointing performance. Although details of the conversation were unclear, Rahul was the picture of composure, patiently listening to the understandably frustrated franchise chief.

Commenting on the scene, experts noted Rahul's admirable ability to remain calm amidst the emotions of a damaging loss, suggesting the chat would be better held in private. Rahul himself conceded in his post-match comments that Hyderabad's batters made their target look like “child's play” and that the team was left searching for answers having fallen well short with the bat after early wickets.

The result leaves LSG's playoff aspirations hanging by a thread, though Rahul's level-headed leadership in defeat could help steer the team's response as they look to resurrect their campaign in their remaining group matches.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

