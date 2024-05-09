SRH openers shatter LSG with record-breaking assault in Hyderabad run-chase

“SRH openers smash LSG with record-breaking batting display”

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a stunning victory against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2024 clash on Wednesday. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma went on a boundary hitting spree as they chased down LSG's total of 165 with a whopping 10 wickets in hand and over 10 overs to spare.

The destructive duo dominated proceedings right from the start, racing to a century stand in just 6 overs. Head was in scintillating touch, while Abhishek stood tall to hammer the Super Giants attack all over the park. Their explosive batting proved too hot to handle for the LSG bowlers. By the time the opening partnership was broken, the match was very much in SRH's grasp.

The Hyderabad openers pulverized the LSG bowling, with Travis notching a 27-ball 50. Abhishek wasn't far behind, bringing up his half-century in 19 deliveries. Their batter-facing approach unsettled the opposition, who had no answers to the sixes raining from both ends. SRH smashed over 100 runs in the powerplay itself, establishing total control up front.

Though Lucknow tried to stage a comeback thanks to Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran's late stand, it was never going to be enough on the night. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had earlier provided SRH with a fine start, limiting LSG to a below-par total. But in the end, it was the stupendous batting show put up by Head and Abhishek that allowed SRH to romp home comfortably.