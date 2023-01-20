Sri Mata Amritanandamayi announces Rs 50 cr humanitarian project as part of Civil 20 India

Jammu Tawi: Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) has initiated a ₹50 crore project by the Mata

Amritanandamayi Math. The activities will support the welfare of people with disabilities and pregnant

women who are malnourished. Work will take place in underdeveloped districts across India, as well as

in other developing nations. The Ashram will work closely with local Civil Society Organisations (CSOs)

with the purpose of bringing about a tangible change in the lives of its beneficiaries. Amma also hopes

to establish this as an udahran for efficient and effective systems, which could subsequently be adopted

by other CSOs and governments all over the world. The announcement was made as part of the

Inaugural Ceremony of India’s Civil 20 Working Group (C20), of which Amma serves as Chair. C20’s

purpose is to bring the concerns of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from around the world to the G20

Summit set to take place in New Delhi this September. Amma said: “This is an auspicious occasion. We

have embarked on a mission to restore the dwindling light of the world. This is a historic year in which

India has received the opportunity to assume the presidency of the G20 nations. The Indian Government

and Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have given us the tremendous responsibility of

successfully facilitating the process of Civil Society 20. May we be able to do justice to this endeavour.”

Amma said: “We should understand the necessity of this from the hints Nature and the universe

keep sending us. Only then will we be able to fulfil the principle of vasudhaiva kuṭaṁbakam, at least to

some small extent. Humankind has the wrong understanding that Nature is our obedient servant and

insentient, and hence we can treat Her however we please. However, the truth is that Nature is a

unified body—a single entity. If we truly want sustainable development, holding conferences and

summits, awarding prizes and creating policies and laws are not enough. Humanity’s attitude must

change. If we can change our attitude, we can change our surroundings.