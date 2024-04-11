Search
IndiaSocial media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months

By: Northlines

Date:

Patiala, Apr 11: After nearly two months, the social media accounts of some of the farm union leaders were restored on Wednesday night.

Confirming the development, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non- Political) spokesperson Mahesh Choudhary said the accounts were withheld in two rounds.

“Currently we do not have the exact number, but we have been told that the accounts withheld in the first round were restored last night, while the remaining accounts withheld in the second round are still withheld. We have demanded immediate restoration of all withheld accounts,” said Choudhary.

After the social media accounts of farm leaders, mainly those protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, were temporarily blocked, the SKM had claimed that the government had ordered temporary blocking of over 177 social media accounts and web links that were related to the farmers’ protest.

The Central Government had held two rounds of meetings with social media companies. The first round was held on February 8 and 9 and the second round on February 19, claimed Choudhary.

He said in the first phase, some accounts of farmers were withheld on February 10 while the remaining accounts were withheld on February 20.

Links and accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and some other social media platforms were blocked.

Previous article
Oil prices climb further as geopolitical risks flare up in the volatile Middle East region
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 11: One terrorist was killed on Thursday...

Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal’s plea for more time with lawyers, says rules apply equally to all

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 10: A Delhi court on Wednesday...

Nationhood comes from common sense of history, vision of future: NSA

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 10: Nationhood is constituted by people...

Rahul slams BJP, says history doesn’t change by “Spewing Lies” from political platforms

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 10: Amid the BJP’s repeated ‘Muslim...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Oil prices climb further as geopolitical risks flare up in the...

ADB upgrades India’s GDP growth estimate for current fiscal year to...

Director Imtiaz Ali engages in debates with devoted Rockstar fans; Diljit...