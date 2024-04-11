6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana’s Mahendragarh; driver was ‘drunk’

Mahendragarh, Apr 11: At least six schoolchildren were killed and several others injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Unhani village in Kanina sub-division here on Thursday morning.



The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The incident took place when the bus was on its way to the school in Kanina town after picking the children from their houses.

The driver was allegely in a drunken state and he lost balance over the wheel when the bus reached near Unhani village, said sources.

Hearing the screaming of children, the passerby rushed to the spot and took out injured children from the bus. They were taken to a nearby hospital but some of them were declared brought dead. Condition of some of them is also stated to be critical.



District administrative and police officers rushed to the hospital on getting information about the incident. The police source said the bus driver had been nabbed and he was being questioned to find out the exact reason behind the mishap.