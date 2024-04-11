Search
India6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh; driver was 'drunk'
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana’s Mahendragarh; driver was ‘drunk’

By: Northlines

Date:

Mahendragarh, Apr 11: At least six schoolchildren were killed and several others injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Unhani village in Kanina sub-division here on Thursday morning.

The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The incident took place when the bus was on its way to the school in Kanina town after picking the children from their houses.

The driver was allegely in a drunken state and he lost balance over the wheel when the bus reached near Unhani village, said sources.

Hearing the screaming of children, the passerby rushed to the spot and took out injured children from the bus. They were taken to a nearby hospital but some of them were declared brought dead. Condition of some of them is also stated to be critical.

District administrative and police officers rushed to the hospital on getting information about the incident. The police source said the bus driver had been nabbed and he was being questioned to find out the exact reason behind the mishap.

Previous article
Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months

Northlines Northlines -
Patiala, Apr 11: After nearly two months, the social...

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 11: One terrorist was killed on Thursday...

Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal’s plea for more time with lawyers, says rules apply equally to all

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 10: A Delhi court on Wednesday...

Nationhood comes from common sense of history, vision of future: NSA

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 10: Nationhood is constituted by people...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly...

Oil prices climb further as geopolitical risks flare up in the...

ADB upgrades India’s GDP growth estimate for current fiscal year to...