Snowfall at Vaishnodevi Shrine, rains in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 1: High altitude areas of Jammu province, including the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district, received fresh snowfall on Thursday morning.

Officials said moderate to light rains also lashed the plains of the Jammu region.

“Fresh snowfall was witnessed in and around the Bhawan of Mata Vaishnodevi. The Trikuta hills area was covered with a blanket of snow this morning,” they said.

Bhairon Ghati and Himkoti in Trikuta hills and the serpentine route leading to the shrine also experienced snowfall, they said.

Despite the snowfall, the pilgrimage to the temple remained unaffected, with hundreds of pilgrims departing from the Katra base camp this morning.

Apart from Vaishno Devi, the mountains of Kishtwar, Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch, including the Mughal Road, experienced snowfall.

Authorities have warned people about the potential risk of landslides and shooting stones on vulnerable spots along highways and urged them to avoid unnecessary travel.

The hills around the Patnitop hill resort also experienced snowfall.

In Jammu and Samba areas, rains accompanied by light winds marked the end of over a month of dry and chilly foggy conditions.

“Rains have ended the extreme cold conditions, providing relief to the residents,” a MeT official said.

Heavy snowfall and rain are forecasted in Kishtwar district, posing risks of landslides and disruptions on national highways and hilly roads, officials said.