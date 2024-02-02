Death toll in Baramulla accident rises to 10

Srinagar, Feb 1: The death toll in Wednesday's accident in Baramulla district has increased to ten as three more people who were hospitalised succumbed to their injuries, officials on Thursday said.

Three more people died on Thursday, taking the toll to 10, they said.

Seven people died on Wednesday when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Baramulla district in north Kashmir, police said.

A passenger vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge in the Boniyar area of Uri, resulting in the death of seven persons and injury to eight others, they said.

The injured are being treated at different hospitals with two of them referred to the SKIMS Hospital at Soura here for specialised treatment, police said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident.