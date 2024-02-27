SJVN Green Energy to supply 300 MW Power Supply to J&K, Pact signed

New Delhi, Feb 26: SJVN Green Energy has said it has signed an agreement with Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd to supply 300 MW of power.

This 300 MW power shall be supplied to JKPCL from the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar project which is being developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme of IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency) at a cost of Rs 5,491 crore, the company said.

The project is being developed under the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) mode and is slated for commissioning by July, 2024.

“Wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) has signed the Power Usage Agreement (PUA) with Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL) at Jammu on 23.02.2024 for 300 MW Solar Power Capacity,” SJVN said in the filing to BSE.

Police take action against fake social media account impersonating ADGP Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Feb 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said it has initiated legal action against a person posing as the additional director general of police of Jammu on various social media platforms.

“A fraudster has managed to impersonate ADGP Jammu zone, Anand Jain on various social media platforms using his image including other credentials and is extorting money from people,” according to a police statement “The offender has created the profiles with malicious intent. Accordingly, legal action has been initiated as per law,” it said, without giving any further details.

The police also advised social media users to refrain from responding to these fake profiles.

“Any financial loss or other issues should be reported to the nearest police station or cyber cell in the respective districts,” it said.

Earlier on January 2, police had flagged a fake social media account impersonating the ADGP and urged people not to interact with it.