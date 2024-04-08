Search
JammuSIDBI partners with Fintech Platform KarmaLife for micro loans to Gig Workers
JammuJammu Kashmir

SIDBI partners with Fintech Platform KarmaLife for micro loans to Gig Workers

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Small Industries Development Bank of (SIDBI) entered into an agreement with a fintech Onion Life Private Limited to use its platform KarmaLife for a pilot to provide small enterprise loans to gig workers and support their financial inclusion to formal institutional credit.

With the gig rapidly growing in India, there is a pressing need to provide affordable and accessible financial support to non-salaried gig workers providing their services through gig platform aggregators for livelihood.

Onion Life's innovative technology platform “KarmaLife” will help gig workers access micro loans through a mobile app and eliminates the hassle of extensive paperwork or physical documentation. This streamlined process will make it easier for gig workers to manage liquidity needs of their enterprise activities.

Speaking on the occasion, S Ramann, CMD, SIDBI said, “SIDBI is committed to use latest digital technology for providing affordable credit to different categories of micro enterprises to fuel the entrepreneurial aspirations across the country. In this regard, the partnership with Onion Life will help us understand and assist the new and emerging enterprise class of gig workers. The pilot will also help in developing an institutional mechanism for assessment of credit risk of this segment.”

Rohit Rathi, Co-founder and CEO said, “We are excited to be associated with SIDBI to empower gig workers with the financial resources they need to thrive in the gig economy. Our mission is finding effective solutions to help gig workers efficiently manage liquidity for their enterprises.”

Previous article
Book “Get Kids To Play” aims to inspire a cultural shift towards prioritizing play for children worldwide
Next article
CGCL disburses over 10,000 crores worth new car loans to 94,000 customers in FY 2024
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

SIDBI opens new branch at Ghaziabad

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:  Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)...

FADA releases vehicle retail data for Mar-2024

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:  The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA)...

CGCL disburses over 10,000 crores worth new car loans to 94,000 customers in FY 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Capri Global Capital Ltd, a leading non-banking...

Book “Get Kids To Play” aims to inspire a cultural shift towards prioritizing play for children worldwide

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:  In a world where technology often competes...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

SIDBI opens new branch at Ghaziabad

FADA releases vehicle retail data for Mar-2024

CGCL disburses over 10,000 crores worth new car loans to 94,000...