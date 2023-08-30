SG says J&K’s statehood will be restored, Ladakh will remain as UT

On J&K's statehood, Centre to make ‘positive statement' before SC on Aug 31

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that Jammu & Kashmir's statehood will be restored while Ladakh will remain as Union Territory.

On the twelfth day of the hearing in the Article 370 case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta today submitted before the five-judge constitution bench that J&K's statehood will be restored while Ladakh will remain as UT.

He informed the Court that he would make a positive statement on the restoration of J&K's statehood on August 31 after a meeting at the highest level.

“Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory is not a permanent feature. However, Ladakh would remain a UT. We will make a statement on this in detail on Thursday and the Attorney General and I will visit the government officials and make a statement,” Mehta

The AG made the submission after the Supreme Court sought a time frame to restore J&K's statehood and a roadmap for this progression.

The SC sought a timeframe for the restoration of J&K's statehood after SG submitted that the current status of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory was not permanent and its statehood would be restored.

The five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice S.K. Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Surya Kant are hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and reorganization of the erstwhile state of J&K into two UTs.

On August 5, 2019, the Union Government read down Article 370 and reorganized the erstwhile state of J&K into two UTs. Several petitions were filed in the Supreme against the Centre's decisions.