Set priorities straight! 

The assertion made by the Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, regarding the prioritization of providing employment to all job seekers in J&K by the administration, seems to be excessively optimistic. This is due to the fact that the track record in this matter is rather disappointing. Many recruitment processes initiated under the jurisdiction of the J&K government are currently facing challenges. These challenges have arisen as prominent investigating agencies in the country are actively working to confront wrongdoers.

Virtually all recruitment procedures are currently in a state of uncertainty. Unscrupulous elements have sabotaged these processes by resorting to unfair practices, thereby obstructing progress. These wrongdoers have operated clandestinely, concealing their actions from the authorities. While investigations are ongoing in most cases, numerous individuals have been implicated in undermining the fairness of the process. This has resulted in significant hindrances for genuine aspirants, who now face considerable difficulties.

As the Chief Secretary has remarked that the next goal of the UT after ensuring basic amenities to all of its population is to provide employment to all job seekers, it is more important to first ensure a corruption-free edifice which could not be interfered by the delinquent because until there is a scope of nepotism, and corruption in recruitment process there is no fun in going for the process as many cases in the past in J&K are still lingering due to slower probes and might be other reasons as no one has been convicted yet in the matter.

Job scams, paper leaks, and nepotism in the government sector has already undermined the integrity of the recruitment process and eroded public trust.

It is therefore imperative to set the priorities straight and combat these issues before going for the real process of recruitment. The government should ensure transparency and merit-based recruitment processes that prioritize qualifications and skills over personal connections. Paper leaks being one of the most common problems all across the country should be dealt with very strictly through advanced security measures.

Leveraging technology is a must to create secure online platforms for applications, exams, and result announcements, thus reducing the chances of fraud. Enforcing strict penalties for individuals involved in paper leaks, nepotism, or any form of corruption within the recruitment process also holds much significance in containing the menace of job scams. By taking these measures, governments can work toward creating a fair and transparent environment for job recruitment, addressing concerns related to job scams, nepotism, and paper leaks in the government sector.

It is advisable that only after achieving the aforesaid, the government should start the recruitment process afresh in J&K or else unfortunate incidents shall continue to repeat as touts and unprincipled entities galore all over making mockery of the fairness promised by the government.