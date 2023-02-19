SED Seeks PG Degree Details Of Teachers Across J&K To Finalise Seniority

JAMMU, Feb 18: The School Education Department (SED) has started an exhaustive exercise to ascertain the validity of the PG degrees pursued by the in-service teachers over the past years. In this regard, the administrative department has sought PG degree details of teachers across J&K to finalise seniority. The Director School Education Kashmir and Jammu division have been asked by the administrative department to provide information regarding pursuing of post graduate degrees in various disciplines during service by in-charge lecturers, Masters and teachers.
Latest Images
Jammu
Jammu,IN
overcast clouds
27.4 ° C
27.4 °
27.4 °
25%
2.2kmh
100%
Mon
26 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
26 °
Srinagar
Srinagar,IN
overcast clouds
13.2 ° C
13.2 °
13.2 °
51%
0.5kmh
100%
Mon
12 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
10 °
Ladakh
Leh,IN
overcast clouds
-3.2 ° C
-3.2 °
-3.2 °
76%
1.7kmh
100%
Mon
-3 °
Tue
-5 °
Wed
-9 °
Thu
-11 °
Fri
-13 °