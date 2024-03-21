Search
SEBI Advocates IPO Details Presented in Audiovisual Format

Financial market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of (SEBI) has proposed that companies desirous of raising capital through public issues may be required to file disclosures made in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in an audiovisual format. The disclosures are made for investors so that they can make informed decisions while investing in the company's public issue.

DRHP is a document that consists of the company's financial details, future prospects, and other key aspects regarding the and is being filed to the regulator to raise money essentially via public offerings of its shares.

In its draft put up on its website on Tuesday, the regulator proposed that the audio visual on the public issues will be in bilingual version — English and Hindi and made available in the public domain. SEBI said it is expected that the audiovisual will provide ease in understanding the salient features and also provide reference to various disclosures of the public issue.

JSW Teams Up with MG Motor to Expand Presence in the Car Market
