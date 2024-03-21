Search
Breaking NewsRuturaj Gaikwad appointed new CSK captain as MS Dhoni era comes to...
Breaking NewsLatest NewsLead News

Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed new CSK captain as MS Dhoni era comes to an end

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 21: Ruturaj Gaikwad Takes Over the Reins as CSK Look to Start a New Chapter.

The Chennai Super Kings are embarking on a new era with Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed as the team's captain ahead of IPL 2024. The announcement was made this week after Gaikwad represented CSK at the captain's meeting in Chennai. This brings an end to the legendary MS Dhoni's illustrious 16-year reign as CSK skipper, during which he led the team to an unprecedented five IPL titles.

Speculation had been rife about Dhoni's future since he stepped down as 's limited-overs captain in 2017. The move to hand the captaincy mantle to Gaikwad allows CSK to groom their next leader while the great Dhoni transitions to a mentoring role. The talented young opener is coming off a stellar season in 2023 where he won the Orange Cap and will be keen to replicate that success in his new role at the helm.

Gaikwad now has big shoes to fill as he takes CSK forward into a fresh new phase. However, with Dhoni and the rest of the experienced core still part of the side, the transition seems smooth. It will be interesting to see how the three-time champions adapt to life without their talismanic captain at the forefront.

Previous article
SEBI Advocates IPO Details Presented in Audiovisual Format
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

SC rejects stay pleas on appointment of two new Election Commission members

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 21: The Supreme Court recently refused...

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju  Ridicules Impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra, Predicts BJP Landslide in Elections

Northlines Northlines -
Itanagar, Mar 21: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has poured...

Domestic Cricketers Demand Pay Hike and Reform to motivte players to prioritize Ranji Trophy

Northlines Northlines -
The debate around improving conditions for domestic cricketers in...

Nearly half of Indian players in IPL 2024 missed Ranji Trophy games this season

Northlines Northlines -
Amid concerns over a worrying number of Indian cricketers...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

SEBI Advocates IPO Details Presented in Audiovisual Format

JSW Teams Up with MG Motor to Expand Presence in the...

This Unnoticed Skin Condition Among Diabetics Can Predict Hidden Liver Damage