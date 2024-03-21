Search
JammuAnnual Amarnath Yatra Likely From June 29 This Year
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Annual Amarnath Yatra Likely From June 29 This Year

By: Northlines

Date:

, Mar 21: The annual Shri Amarnath yatra this year is likely to begin from June 29.
Official sources said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, chaired a meeting here at Raj Bhawan to discuss arrangements and preparations for the yatra.
The 52-day long pilgrimage to conclude on August 19–on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.
“After the conclusion of the Lok Sabha Polls, the administration will get busy with Shri Amarnath preparations, which is likely to commence from June 29 and conclude on August 19,” sources added.
They said that the registration for the Yatra is expected to begin later next month in branches of various banks,” adding they said, “as soon as the official announcement of the Yatra is made, preparations thereafter will be done on warfooting.”
The live telecast of Aarti for the Yatra will start from the month of July.
In 2023, around 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited Shri Amarnath Cave. (AGENCIES)

Previous article
Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed new CSK captain as MS Dhoni era comes to an end
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed new CSK captain as MS Dhoni era comes to an end

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 21: Ruturaj Gaikwad Takes Over the...

SC rejects stay pleas on appointment of two new Election Commission members

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 21: The Supreme Court recently refused...

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju  Ridicules Impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra, Predicts BJP Landslide in Elections

Northlines Northlines -
Itanagar, Mar 21: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has poured...

ED raids AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister Vijayabaskar, Chennai-based real estate group

Northlines Northlines -
Chennai, Mar 21: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed new CSK captain as MS Dhoni era comes...

SEBI Advocates IPO Details Presented in Audiovisual Format

JSW Teams Up with MG Motor to Expand Presence in the...