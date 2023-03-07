School Edu Deptt to ‘streamline lopsided Pupil-Teachers Ratio’ in schools

Jammu Tawi/Srinagar, Mar 06 (KNO): The School Education Department (SED) has sought details of all Grade-II and Grade -III teachers deployed to other schools or zones from their parent institutions.

An official told, the move has been initiated in order to streamline the pupil teacher ratio in schools across Jammu Kashmir.

In this regard, the Directorates of School Education have issued circular instructions to all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) with instructions to furnish the details of all such teachers.

The CEOs have been further directed to explain the reason for continuing the deployment of teachers in other schools or zones of the deployment period has already expired.

“Provide the information in respect of all those RReTs/Teacher Grade II/Teacher Grade III presently deployed or transferred to other schools/zones/districts,” the DSEK circular reads.

The CEOs have been asked to furnish the details of actual appointments of all these teachers besides the name of the school or zone the teachers has been deployed.

“Furnish the name and details of the deploying authority with reference of order and the period of deployment or transfer. If the deployment period has expired, give reasons for continuation of such deployments,” the circular reads, adding that the CEOs should mention the grounds on which these teachers were deployed to other institutions.

It is pertinent to mention that the move comes weeks after the advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar convened a meeting of officers and emphasised on rationalisation of teaching staff in schools.

The Advisor had enjoined upon the officers for effective rationalisation of teaching staff before the onset of fresh academic session so that no time is wasted in process and required subject specific teachers are placed at the schools.

An official said the department last year deployed teachers of Primary and Middle schools in government high and higher secondary schools to overcome the dearth of teaching staff in these institutions.

“But on the other hand, the move left middle and primary schools teacher deficient,” the official said.

He said the department will collect all the details of department and following which the teachers will be posted in schools as per the requirement given the student enrolment in schools.