Outrage over hiring of APTECH by JK Services Selection Board

Sajid Raina

Srinagar, Mar 06 (KNO): The engagement of APTECH by the Services Selection Board (SSB) for conducting computer-based job tests in Jammu & Kashmir has come under severe criticism in Jammu & Kashmir.

Claiming that the firm has been blacklisted in several States, the job aspirants, civil society actors and politicians are up in arms over the J&K SSB’s move to hire APTECH firm for conducting computer-based job tests in Jammu and Kashmir.

A report that has gone viral on social media platforms were flooded with angry reactions over engagement of the APTECH by the SSB for conducting computer-based job tests in Jammu Kashmir.

The hashtag#Aptech blacklisted is trending on the twitter, with netizens appealing J&K administration to scrap the contract with the firm to save future of youth of J&K.

“Students of J&K are crying due to mess created by JKSSB. What hardworking students will get when blacklisted company will conduct exams. Aptech is scam & JKSSB is destroying careers of youth. This company should be banned forever. #JKSSB #Aptech,” social media influencer and aspiring politician Guftar Choudhary tweeted.

Another activist, Deepika in her tweet said “Hiring dubious #Aptech exam conducting agency for the state level recruitment is a sheer fraud with the aspirants. #AptechBlacklisted tampered with Central level exams and one can imagine the susceptibility of #JKSSB exams. Restore Merit system, save meritorious youth of J&K,” she wrote on twitter. Political leaders also assailed the move of hiring APTECH.

“I have received a lot of emails and messages about Aptech which has been blacklisted in other states. Given the shoddy track record of the past, SSRB better tread with caution. Students need to be heard. You can’t thrust a blacklisted company on our future,” Peoples Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone tweeted.

National Conference chief spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also lambasted the administration over awarding contract to the blacklisted firm, saying it is a move to “destroy” career of local youth. “JKSSB is the enfant terrible of the incumbent J&K administration. The board in spite of addressing the genuine concerns and fear of the educated, skilled local youth seems hell-bent to destroy their future by continuously persisting with a blacklisted company,” Dar said.

The J&K Congress unit on its official Twitter handle said that it stands with aspirants who are suffering due to the illegitimate alliance of Aptech + JKSSB + corrupt officials + BJP leaders.

Chief Spokesperson of Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Salman Nizami termed the awarding of contract to Aptech Limited a “deep rooted conspiracy”. “Awarding a contract to blacklisted Aptech by JKSSB seems a deep rooted conspiracy to spoil the future of J&K’s youth. The contract should be withdrawn immediately and in future never to engage with such companies,” Nizami said.