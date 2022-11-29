SC seeks SG’s assistance on PIL over non- functional statutory panels in J&K

New Delhi, Nov 28: The Supreme Court on Monday sought assistance of the solicitor

general on a PIL which alleged statutory panels including the Jammu and Kashmir Human

Rights Commission are not functional in the union territory (UT) after the abrogation of Article

370.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of

the submissions of Pune-based lawyer Asim Suhas Sarode that various statutory panels like

the State Information Commission, the human rights body and the consumer panel in the UT

are not working.

The bench requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court, to go

into the petition and apprise it of the present status. The law officer sought two weeks to

revert.

“We will list after two weeks,” the bench said and asked Sarode to provide a copy of his

petition to the law officer.

Sarode has made the DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training), National Human Rights

Commission and the Law Commission of India parties to the PIL.

In August 2019, the Centre bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories and

abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to

the erstwhile state.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 5,

2019 and passed the same day. The Lok Sabha cleared it the next day. (Agencies)