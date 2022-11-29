In past 2 decades 12% of heritage sites, buildings in Srinagar dismantled completely: Survey

By Northlines -

SRINAGAR: In the past two decades, a total of 12 per cent of the  heritage sites or buildings
have been dismantled completely while six  per cent are either in danger of disappearance or
have been found in an  advanced state of decay, a survey conducted by INTACH, J&amp;K Chapter
has revealed.
Srinagar City is surrounded by heritage sites, but the  non-implementation of the law to preserve
these sites have resulted in a  reduction of such places in the past two decades.
Chairman INTACH, J&amp;K Chapter, Muhammad Saleem Beigh aid that a  total of 349 sites were
identified and categorized as Grade I properties  in the 2003 listing while only 49 per cent out of
them are in good or  fair condition.
“We recently conducted a survey again for the smart city project and  we have found that 51 per
cent of heritage sites as per 2003 listing are  either dismantled completely or showing signs of
deterioration.  Besides, six per cent out of them are in danger of disappearance or in  an
advanced state of decay,” he said.
Beigh further added that in 2010, a law was formed with regard to the  preservation of the
heritage sites, but was not implemented on the  ground so far, which led to the demolition of the

heritage buildings and  poor condition of others as well. “Had the law been implemented, all  the
heritage sites would have been in good condition in Srinagar,” he  said.
The situation is because of the lack of seriousness as well as the  accountability on the ground,
he said and added the City is  progressively losing the heritage sites every year, but there is a
need  to implement the law concerning the heritage sites.
Chairman INTACH, J&amp;K Chapter while divulging the details said  that during the new survey
conducted recently, a total of 17 new sites  have been added in the Grade I category. “With the
addition of new 17  sites, the City has a total of 307 heritage sites at present, which need  to be
preserved and protected following the implementation of the law,”  he said.
“The central government recently came up with an industrial policy  under which the heritage
sites have been declared as industry as well.  The government has said that it will provide a 30
per cent incentive for  any activity to be started at the heritage sites. However, the J&amp;K
administration has unfortunately failed to recommend any single case to  the central
government so far, which would have helped in preserving the  heritage sites,” he said.
He added that there is a need to create awareness, ensure regulation  and preservation of the
heritage sites and steps in this regard are  imperative at this juncture

