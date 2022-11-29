In past 2 decades 12% of heritage sites, buildings in Srinagar dismantled completely: Survey

SRINAGAR: In the past two decades, a total of 12 per cent of the heritage sites or buildings

have been dismantled completely while six per cent are either in danger of disappearance or

have been found in an advanced state of decay, a survey conducted by INTACH, J&K Chapter

has revealed.

Srinagar City is surrounded by heritage sites, but the non-implementation of the law to preserve

these sites have resulted in a reduction of such places in the past two decades.

Chairman INTACH, J&K Chapter, Muhammad Saleem Beigh aid that a total of 349 sites were

identified and categorized as Grade I properties in the 2003 listing while only 49 per cent out of

them are in good or fair condition.

“We recently conducted a survey again for the smart city project and we have found that 51 per

cent of heritage sites as per 2003 listing are either dismantled completely or showing signs of

deterioration. Besides, six per cent out of them are in danger of disappearance or in an

advanced state of decay,” he said.

Beigh further added that in 2010, a law was formed with regard to the preservation of the

heritage sites, but was not implemented on the ground so far, which led to the demolition of the

heritage buildings and poor condition of others as well. “Had the law been implemented, all the

heritage sites would have been in good condition in Srinagar,” he said.

The situation is because of the lack of seriousness as well as the accountability on the ground,

he said and added the City is progressively losing the heritage sites every year, but there is a

need to implement the law concerning the heritage sites.

Chairman INTACH, J&K Chapter while divulging the details said that during the new survey

conducted recently, a total of 17 new sites have been added in the Grade I category. “With the

addition of new 17 sites, the City has a total of 307 heritage sites at present, which need to be

preserved and protected following the implementation of the law,” he said.

“The central government recently came up with an industrial policy under which the heritage

sites have been declared as industry as well. The government has said that it will provide a 30

per cent incentive for any activity to be started at the heritage sites. However, the J&K

administration has unfortunately failed to recommend any single case to the central

government so far, which would have helped in preserving the heritage sites,” he said.

He added that there is a need to create awareness, ensure regulation and preservation of the

heritage sites and steps in this regard are imperative at this juncture