SC issues notice to Centre, ECI on plea to declare freebies as bribe

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and Election Commission of India on a plea seeking direction that promise of freebies, made by political parties during the run-up to elections, be declared as bribes.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud issued notice to the Centre and poll panel and also tagged the petition along with pending cases.

The petition filed by Shashank J Shreedhara, a Karnataka resident, also sought direction to poll panel to take immediate and effective steps to prohibit political parties from making promises of freebies during the pre-election period.

The petition filed through advocates Vishwaditya Sharma and Balaji Srinivasan stated that unregulated promise of freebies imposes a significant and unaccounted financial burden on the public exchequer.