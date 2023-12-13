SANY India presents a vision into the future of construction technology at EXCON 2023

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, unveiled an array of revolutionary construction equipment at EXCON, the largest construction equipment exhibition in South Asia. A total of 44 machines were showcased this year, including the debut of 15 new models, including cutting-edge electric machines designed for diverse applications such as earthwork, excavation, heavy lifting, deep foundation works, mining operations, road construction, and port equipment, signifies a significant leap forward in transforming the industry. These electric machines deliver superior operating economics without compromising on safety, productivity, or efficiency, paving the way for a more sustainable future in construction.SANY India remains steadfast in its pursuit of innovative solutions that redefine industry standards and contribute to environmental sustainability. Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Garg, Managing Director of SANY and South Asia said, “We are thrilled to unveil our latest range of products at Excon 2023, a testament to SANY India's unwavering commitment to pioneering innovation in the construction industry. As we navigate towards a sustainable future, these cutting-edge products which also include electric machines represent a significant milestone in our journey. At SANY India, we believe in providing our customers with advanced, eco-friendly solutions that not only meet but exceed their expectations. The launch of 15 new machines across diverse sectors underscores our dedication to delivering excellence and driving positive change in the infrastructure landscape. We are confident that these innovations will redefine industry standards, offering not just machinery but a sustainable and efficient pathway towards the future of construction. Our commitment to progress, sustainability, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we are excited about the transformative impact these electric machines will have on the construction sector”.