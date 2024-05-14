back to top
Kathua
Jammu Kashmir

Six Suspects Spotted In Kathua’s Jathana Village, Police Launch Search Operation

By: Northlines

Date:

KATHUA, May 14: People of Jathana Village in Kathua District spotted six suspicious individuals today.
Following the report, a search operation was launched by Police and Army in the Village falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajbagh.
The villagers have been advised to stay alert and report any unusual activity.
More details awaited…….

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

