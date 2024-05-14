KATHUA, May 14: People of Jathana Village in Kathua District spotted six suspicious individuals today.
Following the report, a search operation was launched by Police and Army in the Village falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajbagh.
The villagers have been advised to stay alert and report any unusual activity.
More details awaited…….
Six Suspects Spotted In Kathua’s Jathana Village, Police Launch Search Operation
Date:
KATHUA, May 14: People of Jathana Village in Kathua District spotted six suspicious individuals today.