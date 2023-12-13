UBI conferred with IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Award

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Union Bank of India has been bestowed with International Banking System Intelligence (IBSi) Global FinTech Innovation Award 2023 under the “Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation” category for the Bank's conversational banking initiatives – Union Virtual Connect (UVConn) – the Bank's WhatsApp Banking Channel and Union Voice Assistant (UVA) – the Bank's Voice Banking channel. The Award which received over 250 nominations across 106 banks from 49 countries honours financial institutions and technology players for their excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies.On this recognition, Nitesh Ranjan, Executive Director, Union Bank of India, said, “Bank's conversational banking initiative is a step towards furthering customer service. The award signifies Bank's continued dedication for leveraging technology towards enhanced customer experience.” Anil Kuril, Chief Technology Officer, Union Bank of India, said that “UVConn and UVA are the result of the Bank's continuous efforts to make banking inclusive and user-friendly. This recognition validates our efforts to redefine the banking landscape through the strategic implementation of technology. The Bank will continue to leverage technology & explore new horizons in banking, bringing even more innovative & customer centric solutions to the forefront.”UVConn offers over 40 various banking services including Account Statement, Deposit Interest Certificate, Debit Card & Credit Card services, Submit Form 15 G/H, Form 16/16A etc. in 7 different languages to the Bank's customers. UVConn services can be accessed by sending “Hi” on the Bank's WhatsApp Business Number 9666606060.