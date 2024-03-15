Search
Samsung launches Galaxy A55 5G & Galaxy A35 5G
NL Corresspondent

:Samsung, 's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G with awesome innovations. The new A series devices have multiple flagship-like features including Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, camera features enhanced by AI, and a tamper-resistant security solution, the Samsung Knox Vault, amongst many other new features.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G feature several design innovations. While the Galaxy A55 5G gets a metal frame for the first time, the Galaxy A35 5G gets premium glass back for the first time.

These phones have a flagship-inspired floating camera design along with a linear layout. These premium and sturdy phones are available in three trendy colours – Awesome Lilac, Awesome Iceblue, and Awesome Navy.

Durability is a key strength of these smartphones. These devices are rated IP67, which means they can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1 meter of fresh water. They are also built to resist dust and sand, making them ideal for any situation. The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are additionally designed to withstand slips and falls due to the Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front and back.

These new A series smartphones come with multiple innovative AI-enhanced camera features to take the user's content game to the next level. Once a picture is captured, AI-suggested edits like photo remaster lets the user glam up their images, portrait effect helps focus on what is truly important and the object eraser feature can be used to remove all the photo bombers and reflections that you just cannot escape.

